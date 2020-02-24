In match number 6 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, India have managed to beat Bangladesh by 18 runs at WACA, Perth to remain unbeaten in the competition after they defeated hosts Australia in the tournament opener.

Chasing a target of 143 runs, Bangladesh failed to get off to a kind of start they would have liked as Shamima Sultana was dismissed by Shikha Pandey in the second over itself with the team having scored just 5 runs.

Post the wicket, Murshida Khatun and Sanijda Islam stitched together a partnership worth 39 runs for the second wicket as they somehow kept India in the chase. Just when it was expected that the batswomen start looking to score runs freely, Arundhati Reddy dismissed Khatun in the 8th over.

Sanjida Islam departed soon after in the 11th over itself and from then on it was India’s game to be lost but they did not make too many mistakes and the opposition failed to apply themselves under pressure of a World Cup game plus the mounting required run-rate.

For India, Poonam Yadav was undoubtedly the best bowler on display on Monday as she picked up 3 wickets (Sanjida Islam, Fahima Khatun and Jahanara Alam) and conceded just 18 runs defending a target which required the opposition to go over 7 runs an over.

Poonam Yadav has now picked up 7 wickets in the two matches of the tournament and may have even a more crucial role to play as the tournament progresses.

In addition, Shikha Pandey chipped in with 2 wickets for 14 runs while Arundhati Reddy and Rajeshwari Gayakwad contributed with 2 and a solitary wicket each.

Earlier, Shafali Verma’s quickfire 17 balls 39 runs ensured India get off to a great start.

In fact, Verma along with Jemimah Rodrigues (34 runs) added as many as 37 runs for the second wicket, the highest partnership in the innings before Verma was dismissed in the sixth over with 53 runs on the board.

Gradually, India’s scoring rate dropped and it needed a good little cameo from Veda Krishnamurthy lower down the order worth 20 runs from 11 balls helped India to reach a decent total on Monday.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun and Panna Ghosh were the pick of the bowlers as they picked four wickets between themselves and conceded just 50 runs.