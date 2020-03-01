In a recent development, England have secured a place for themselves in the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 after they registered a 46-run win over West Indies in the final group encounter in Sydney.

Natalie Sciver was the star of the match for England as she scored 57 off 56 deliveries and helped England reach 143-5 from 20 overs.

Player of the Match 👏 A superb innings, and a superb tournament for Nat Sciver so far!#ENGvWI | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/11E1SdP3LJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 1, 2020



In response, the West Indies lost the plot and after their skipper, Stafanie Taylor was stretched off the field, they were reduced to 42-4.

Consequently, West Indies managed to reach just 97 -9 with 17 balls remaining and their skipper unable to return to the crease despite Lee-Ann Kirby’s 15 ball 20.

England thus clinched the match and sealed a place in the semis.

The Heather Knight led side have joined South Africa and India in the knockout stage of the tournament and the winner of the match between Australia and New Zealand on Monday will be taking the final spot up for grabs.