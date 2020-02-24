Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun on Monday won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 tie at WACA Stadium in Perth.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever and has been replaced by Richa Ghosh.

“I’d like to bat first – umm, sorry, I’d like to field first. I liked the fact that we won the warm-ups and that will give us a lot of confidence in the main matches. In the Asia Cup we won against India, so we’ll give our best against India. We’ll put our best foot forward,” said Salma after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: “We wanted to bat, and get a decent total on the board, so we are happy. The first game was good for us to set the tone, and we’re positive that we’ll do that. Smriti Mandhana is out due to viral fever, and Richa Ghosh comes in for her.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (w), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

India Women: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad