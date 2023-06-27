ICC unveils match schedule for World Cup 2023

The schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been made public by the International Cricket Council (ICC). India is set to host the ICC World Cup 2023. Anticipation and excitement fill the air as fans eagerly await the battle of cricketing giants on home turf.

This massive event will take place at ten different venues in India over the course of 46 days later this year. On October 5, the previous edition finalists, England and New Zealand will square off in a match with each other in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to kick off the World Cup.