ICC unveils match schedule for World Cup 2023

The tournament will feature a total of 10 teams. The first eight of whom have previously qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The Qualifier competition in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9, will determine the remaining two slots.
The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage and semifinals after each team plays the other nine in a ’round-robin’ style.
MAJOR FIXTURES
The Indian team will play their opening match of the tournament against the 2019 semifinalist Australia in Chennai on October 8.
In addition, the tournament features plenty of pivotal contests. The eagerly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is set for Sunday, October 15, in Ahmedabad. In the most recent World Cup match, India triumphed resoundingly in Manchester after a high-scoring contest.
INDIA’S SCHEDULE FOR ODI WORLD CUP-23
* India vs Australia, October 8 – Chennai
* India vs Afghanistan, October 11 – Delhi
* India vs Pakistan, October 15 – Ahmedabad
* India vs Bangladesh, October 19 – Pune
* India vs New Zealand, October 22 – Dharamsala
* India vs England, October 29 – Lucknow
* India vs Qualifier 2, November 2 – Mumbai
* India vs South Africa, November 5 – Kolkata
* India vs Qualifier 1, November 11 – Bengaluru
SEMI FINAL AND FINAL MATCHES
Mumbai will host the first semifinal on November 15. The second semi final will take place in Kolkata the following day. On November 19, the final match for the ICC World Cup 2023 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.