Ahead of their ICC Under 19 World Cup final against Bangladesh, the Indian colts received some encouraging messages from their senior counterparts. Sachin Tendulkar also extended his wish to the junior team before the marquee clash.

In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the first to wish the juniors. He was followed by coach Ravi Shastri and almost all the players who are there in the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand.

WATCH: #TeamIndia extends best wishes to the U19 team for the #U19CWC final. 💪👏 Let’s get behind our boys as they are just one step away from winning the title. Send in your wishes. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 – by @RajalArora Full Video here 📽️👉👉 https://t.co/WrLqMNLL0D pic.twitter.com/hTx1qFMPbz — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2020

Tendulkar, on the other hand, took to his Twitter timeline to encourage the ‘Boys in Blue’. The Master said, “All the best to the U19 🇮🇳 Cricket Team for the U19 Cricket World Cup Final! Hope you’ll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India.”

All the best to the U19 🇮🇳 Cricket Team for the U19 @cricketworldcup Final!

Hope you’ll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India.#U19CWC #FutureStars #INDvBAN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 9, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali elected to field first against India in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Indian skipper Priyam Garg, on the other hand, looked calm and composed as he put the trust on his team to put a commendable total on the board. He said, “Yeah, I am confident. We have good middle-order batsmen and are confident too.”