Yashavsi Jaiswal, who despite playing a gritty knock of 88 runs in 121 balls failed to get his hands on the trophy of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, has found moral support from his father.

The player of the tournament, Yashasvi Jaiswal. What an outstanding prospect he is, he’s been a thrill to watch all competition.#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/EObOLZUQA1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Despite being the highest scorer of the day and of the tournament, Yashasvi failed to help his team win the junior World Cup as Bangladesh stunned India to lift their first-ever ICC title at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

However, Yashasvi’s father Bhupendra Jaiswal has given his son the support that he needs at the moment. Though he said he wanted India to win, he also wished that his son play well in the future as well and make the country proud.

“Yashasvi played well but I would have been happier if India had won the U19 World Cup. It was an experience, I want him to play better in the future and make the country proud,” Bhupendra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Yashasvi finished the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 as the highest run-scorer. With 400 runs in 6 matches, he has made at least 114 runs more than anyone and has scored at an average of 133.33. Deservingly, he was named awarded the player of the tournament.

Defending a modest total of 178 to lift their fifth U19 Wold, the Indian bowlers put on a dominating show. But the Bangladeshi colts held their nerves to win the match, which ended on a controversial note with players of both the teams seen involving in an altercation, by three wickets.