India U19 skipper Priyam Garg on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bowl against Japan in their second match of Group A in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

For India, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Vidyadhar Patil are roped in, whereas Shubhang Hegde, Divyansh Saxena and Sushant Mishra miss the final XI.

“We have decided to bowl first. There’s a bit of moisture on the pitch. Very happy with the performance, was a good start. We have made three changes,” said Priyam after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Japan skipper Marcus Thurgate said: “We wanted to bowl first, wasn’t ready for this. Playing against India, it’s a great challenge. It (the experience) has been great. We’ve never been in a tournament like this. It’s also great for all the Associate cricketing teams. Same team.”

Notably, India won their opening match of the ongoing tournament against Sri Lanka by 90 runs. Siddhesh Veer had become the Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Batting first India had posted 297 for 4 in 50 overs and bundled out the Lankans for 207 runs.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Japan U19: Marcus Thurgate (wicketkeeper/captain), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki