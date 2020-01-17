The 13th edition of the Under 19 World Cup has commenced in South Africa from Friday. The tournament will be played from 17 January to 9 February. As many as 16 teams are participating in this World Cup. The teams will fight it out in 48 encounters. The final of the tournament would be played on 9 February.

The teams have been divided into four groups

ICC has divided the 16 teams participating in the U19 World Cup in four different groups. Each group consists of four teams each. India have been placed in Group A with other teams like New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan. Group B consists of teams- Australia, England, West Indies and Nigeria. Group C consists of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Scotland while Group D has teams like Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE and Canada.

India’s campaign starts on 19 January

India’s U19 World Cup campaign begins on 19 January. India will play their first match against Sri Lanka. While the second match of India’s campaign will be against Japan on 21 January. The final match of the group stage will be against New Zealand on 24 January.

The Priyam Garg led Indian side would look to defend India’s title this year and help India win the trophy for the record sixth time.

Complete Schedule of India matches:

Date: January 19 (1:30 pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 21 (1:30 pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs Japan U19, 11th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: January 24 (1:30 pm IST)

Match: India U19 vs New Zealand U19, 20th Match, Group A

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Squad:

India U19 squad: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil