Riding on an 80-run knock from Tanzid Hasan on Thursday, Bangladesh U-19 scored 261 for 5 against South Africa in the third quarterfinal match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. Shahadat Hossain’s unbeaten 74 also helped Bangladesh’s cause.

Earlier, South Africa U-19 skipper Bryce Parsons won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Tanzid along with Parvez Hossain Emon (17) added 60 runs for the opening wicket before the latter became the victim of Pheko Moletsane. Number 3 batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy also went back to pavilion on a cheap score of 3, leaving Bangladesh in a precarious situation.

Tanzid then joined hands with Towhid Hridoy (51) to add 57 runs before falling on the ball of Tiaan van Vuuren in a bid to accelerate the run-rate. After this, Hridoy and Shahadat stitched together 102 runs for the fourth wicket to help Bangladesh reach a competitive total of 261 for 5.

Though Bangladesh lost wickets in late intervals, the South African bowlers kept their run-rate under control, especially in the death overs.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Khanya Cotani(w), Bryce Parsons(c), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Mondli Khumalo

Bangladesh U19: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad