Two of the most fierce competitors in the sport of cricket- India and Pakistan will be up against each other yet again but this time it is the turn of the junior teams to fight it out in the semifinals of the Youth World Cup. Both the teams will lock horns on Tuesday at Potchefstroom with the match scheduled to start at 1:30 pm (IST) or 13:30 hours (IST).

Number of times the duo have been up against each other

Notably, this is not the first time that India and Pakistan will be up against each other in U-19 World Cup. Prior to this, the teams have faced each other a total of 9 times. However, when compared to the senior Indian men’s team, the youth team does not have an impressive record.

On the 9 occasions, India and Pakistan have faced each other, it is the Pakistan U-19 side who have won 5 times while the Indian side has been on the winning side on just four occasions.

Pakistan even defeated India in the finals of the 2006 U-19 World Cup quite comprehensively.

When Pakistan U-19 faced India U-19-

U-19 World Cup 1988- Pakistan won by 66 runs

U-19 World Cup 1998- India won by 5 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2002- Pakistan won by 2 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2004 (Semi-Final) – Pakistan won by 5 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2006 (Final) – Pakistan won by 38 runs

U-19 World Cup 2010 (Quarter-Final) – Pakistan won by 2 wickets

U-19 World Cup 2012 (Quarter-Final) – India won by 1 wicket

U-19 World Cup 2014- India won by 40 runs

U-19 World Cup 2018 (Semi-Final) – India won by 203 runs