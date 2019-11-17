Indian speedster Mohammed Shami, on Sunday, broke into the ICC Test bowling ranking’s top 10 for the first-time in his career, while Mayank Agarwal attained career-best spot in the batting rankings.

Shami, who in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah is pearheading the Indian pace battery, jumped eight spots to sit in the career-best seventh position in the latest rankings.

The 29-year-old took seven wickets against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series and helped India win by an innings and 130 runs.

Shami has been in brilliant form since the beginning of 2018 and has emerged as a leading bowler in Test cricket for India alongside Bumrah.

The Bengal bowler scalped a total of 47 wickets in 2018 and has already picked up 32 in 2019, the most by any Indian bowler.

Recent statistics have also shown that the pacer has been the leading wicket-taker in second innings in the last two years.

He has notched up 51 wickets in 20 innings, going past Australia’s Pat Cummins’ 48 and South African Kagiso Rabada’s 34 wickets.

Cummins, though, still sit at the top of the rankings with Rabada and West Indian captain Jason Holder following him at second and third respectively.

Bumrah, with 802 rating points, stands fourth to continue his position as the highest-ranked Indian bowler. England’s James Anderson completes the chart of the top five bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin is the other India bowler in top 10.

ICC Test Bowling Ranking

1. Pat Cummins (Australia)- 908 rating points.

2. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)- 839 rating points

3. Jason Holder (West Indies)- 814 rating points

4. Jasprit Bumrah (India)- 802 rating points

5. James Anderson (England)- 798 rating points

6. Trent Boult (New Zealand)- 795 rating points

7. Mohammed Shami (India)- 790 rating points

8. Neil Wagner (New Zealand)- 785 rating points

9. Vernon Philander (South Africa)- 783 rating points

10. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)- 780 rating points

Agarwal, on the other hand, has been a brilliant find for India and has scored two double centuries in his last four Test matches.

His 243 against Bangladesh in Indore helped him reach his career-best ranking of 11. His knock played the pivotal role as it guided India to a massive total of 493 in the only innings they batted.

Auatralia’s Steve Smith and Indian captain Virat Kohli has retained their number one and two position respectively, with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson following them at third.

Indian duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, at fourth and fifth respectively, makes up the list of top-five Test batsmen. Rohit Sharma is the other Indian in top 10.

ICC Test Batting Ranking

1. Steve Smith (Autralia)- 937 rating points

2. Virat Kohli (India)- 9112 rating points

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 878 rating points

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (India)- 790 rating points

5. Ajinkya Rahane (India)- 759 rating points

6. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)- 749 rating points

7. Joe Root (England)- 731 rating points

8. Tom Latham (New Zealand)- 724 rating points

9. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)- 723 rating points

10. Rohit Sharma (India)- 701 rating points