In the latest ICC Test rankings released on Tuesday, India opener Mayank Agarwal has reached his career-best position of 10th in the batting rankings, rising one place. Indian captain Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has reduced his gap with number one Test batsman Steve Smith.

Courtesy of his 243 against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Agarwal has earned a total of 700 points to get into the top 10 for the first time in his career. Interestingly, the 28-year-old has replaced Rohit Sharma in the 10th spot.

👉 Ben Stokes jumps to No.9

👉 Mayank Agarwal makes his top-10 debut

👉 Virat Kohli closes the gap with Steve Smith The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting: https://t.co/UQn9xI4e8K pic.twitter.com/axw8iq6Lnc — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

Kohli, on his part, has increased his rating by 16 points to take it to 928 and reduce the gap between him and number one Steve Smith, whose rating has reduced by six points. The Australian’s lead is now safe by a paltry margin of three points.

The other Indian batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have held their positions at fourth and fifth respectively.

In the bowling rankings, despite missing two consecutive Test series Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading Indian bowler on the sixth position. Ravichandran Ashwin has climbed one spot to share the ninth spot with Australia’s Josh Hazlewood.

🇳🇿 Neil Wagner breaks into the top five

🇦🇺 Josh Hazlewood returns to the top 10

🇮🇳 R Ashwin progresses in the rankings Updated @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/to2xXUIssc pic.twitter.com/VspDMmFiUS — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, who took 9 and 8 wickets respectively, at the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh have taken giant strides in the ranking. While the former is on 17th place with 716 points, the latter is on 21st with 672 points.

Mohammed Shami, who had earned the career-best position of 7 with 790 rating points in the last rankings, has fallen down to 11 after losing 19 points.