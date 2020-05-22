The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a complete halt. People are in self-isolation and are following social distancing. On the other hand, the virus has infected over 5 million people worldwide while claiming over 3 lakh lives around the globe. With human existence under jeopardy, most countries have enforced lockdowns to tackle the global emergency.

Among the worst affected industry is sports, All major sporting tournaments including the Olympics have been postponed. Even the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) stands suspended indefinitely owing to COVID-19. If reports from a certain section of the media are to be believed another major sporting event- the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020- is also set to be postponed. The event is currently scheduled to be played in October-November in Australia.

However, keeping in mind the current situation the tournament is set to be pushed back. A report carried by The Times of India claims that the tournament might have to be held in between February and March next year. However, if the T20 World Cup happens at that time, the England tour to India will be put in jeopardy.

The postponement of the T20 World Cup also means that the October-November window will be empty and the BCCI might sense an opportunity to conduct the cash-rich IPL at that time but all depends on the coronavirus situation at that time.