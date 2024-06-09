ICC T20 WC 2024: National flags of 20 countries including India made of plastic-waste hog limelight

Flags of 20 countries including India’s national flag made with the usage of plastic waste for the ICC T-20 Men’s World Cup. These flags are manufactured by a Surat-based company named Praveen Overseas.

The company owner Praveen Gupta said that they have made flags of all 20 countries participating in the T20 World Cup. He further said that these are the largest flags in the world, of size 35 metres by 20 metres.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is being hosted by the US and the West Indies. The next match in the tournament is between India and Pakistan at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Flags made in Surat have many specialities. Coca-Cola Company ordered to make the flags of different countries on June 6th.

The flag manufacturer company said that the speciality of this flag is different because polyester fabric and recycled yarn have been used to make it. The yarn used in the cloth has been made by recycling garbage and plastic bottles. Therefore, the speciality of this flag is different from all others. The reason for doing this is that the whole world can see the speciality of India. By recycling the waste, a company called Ganesh Group gave it to a Surat-based company in the form of yarn.

A total of 20 flags have been made from Surat for the T20 World Cup going on in the West Indies. 500 meters of cloth has been used to make one flag.

It took 24 hours to make one flag, so a total of 600 workers were employed to make all the flags. While making the flags, special care was taken of the rules of all the countries and the details of the flag in Surat. According to the size of the flag, the weight of one flag is approximately 150 kg. The total weight of all the flags of the countries made in Surat is 3500 kg. About 54 people are employed to lift one flag.

