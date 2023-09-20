ICC names US venues for T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced Dallas, Florida and New York as the three USA venues identified to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The event will be held in the United States for the first time in Grand Prairie, Dallas, Broward County, Florida, and Nassau County, New York.

The West Indies and the United States were chosen by the ICC Board to host the event in November 2021. The venues were chosen after careful consideration of several options. On the awarding of the required permit next month, an agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York.

Subject to final agreement, the existing venues in Grand Prairie and Broward County will be expanded by modular stadium solutions to expand seating, media, and premium hospitality areas.

“We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

“We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated amongst prospective hosts, reinforcing the growing awareness around cricket’s massive fanbase and its power to unite diverse communities.

”We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world’s best on their doorstep. This technology has been used at previous ICC events to increase venue capacity and it’s routinely used in other major sports around the world. In the USA, it will give us the opportunity to increase the size of the venues in both Dallas and Florida and create what is going to be a stunning venue in New York,” Allardice added.

A number of other venues around the USA, including George Mason University in Washington, the new home of MLC team Washington Freedom, have also been identified as potential venues for pre-event matches and training.