ICC hikes prize money for WTC finalists, winners to bag $3.6 million purse

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a massive increase in prize money for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), with the winners of the final—to be played between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s from June 11-15—taking home a purse of $3.6 million, more than double of what New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) earned after winning the previous two finals.

The losing finalists, too, will earn more than the earlier top prize money, assured of more than $2.1 million this time. The winners of the previous two editions won $1.6 million, while the losing finalists got $800,000.

The third edition saw South Africa finish on a high with 2-0 home series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, ending with 69.44 percentage points. Defending champions Australia finished with 67.54 points, while India finished with 50.00 points after leading the table for much of the time.

ICC Chair Jay Shah wished the finalists the very best as they set their sights on the Test Mace.

“We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition. The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads – a true celebration of cricket,” Shah said.

“I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now. On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match,” he added.

Both captains also looked forward enthusiastically to playing at Lord’s, which hosts the WTC Final for the first time.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said: “We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord’s. It’s a testament to all those involved over the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us.

“We very much look forward to getting together again in England in just a few weeks’ time and the challenge South Africa will present at the home of cricket.”

South African captain Temba Bavuma said: “We’re really pleased to have made the World Test Championship Final, which is a good opportunity for us to win an ICC title. Everyone understands the importance of Test cricket, and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game. Lord’s is a fitting venue for this mega fixture, and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia.”

“The anticipation is increasing with less than one month to go, and I am sure fans around the world would be following the fortunes of both teams come 11 June,” he added.