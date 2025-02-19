ICC CT 2025: India look for strong start in campaign opener against Bangladesh

Fresh from recording a 3-0 whitewash over England in the recently-concluded ODI series at home, India will look to carry forward the momentum in their pursuit of a third ICC Champions Trophy title when they open their campaign against a tricky Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

Despite being pre-tournament favourites, India faces a series of challenges. The absence of bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the questionable batting form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and thus the onus will be on the likes of young turks Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana to make their mark in the high-stakes multi-nation tournament.

Advertisement

Fortunately, ODIs provide a sense of familiarity for both the experienced stalwarts and emerging stars in the squad. The Champions Trophy offers an opportunity to reaffirm their credentials, both as a team and on an individual level.

Advertisement

For Kohli, Rohit, and even head coach Gautam Gambhir — despite being just six months into his tenure, there is little room for error. The setbacks against New Zealand and Australia continue to cast long shadows over Indian cricket.

However, recent performances offer glimpses of promise. Rohit’s century and Kohli’s fifty against England, coupled with Gambhir’s strategic role in India’s dominant 4-1 and 3-0 wins in T20Is and ODIs, hint at a resurgence. Gill’s stellar performance as Player of the Series against England, where he scored two fifties and a hundred in three ODIs, further strengthens India’s batting credentials.

But the Champions Trophy presents a starkly different challenge. Unlike a relatively passive England side, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand—India’s Group A opponents—are highly motivated. Even a single misstep could significantly alter the league stage dynamics.

Selection dilemas

Despite India’s recent success in ODIs, key selection puzzles remain unsolved. A primary concern is KL Rahul’s batting position. Should he continue at No. 5, where he has been most effective, or shift to No. 6 to accommodate Axar Patel in the middle order? The team management is expected to maintain a flexible approach based on match situations.

However, the most pressing issue lies in the bowling attack, particularly in the absence of Bumrah. The choice of Mohammed Shami’s new-ball partner is a crucial decision. While Harshit has impressed with his raw pace and bounce, Arshdeep’s left-arm angle and variety give him an edge in the race for a starting spot.

India is also expected to field three spinners, with Hardik Pandya playing as the fast-bowling all-rounder. The battle for the third spinner’s slot is another contentious point—should the team opt for the recent form of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy or rely on the proven skills of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav? Kuldeep’s impressive net session against top-tier batsmen may tilt the scales in his favour.

While India grapples with selection dilemmas, Bangladesh is dealing with turmoil of its own, further compounded by the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Having said that, India can’t risk underestimating Bangladesh, as they have often troubled the Men-in-Blue in global tournaments.

For India, this match isn’t just about securing a winning start—it’s about making a statement. A strong performance against Bangladesh could set the tone for a campaign aimed at redemption and reaffirmation in the Champions Trophy.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.