The Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee on Monday recommended the use of non-neutral umpires and referees in international matches amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The committee of the apex cricket body took the decision during a meeting over a video conference.

As the pandemic forced to put restrictions on international travel and introduced mandatory self-isolation period after the journey, the committee feels that having local umpires would help sort the issue better.

“Given the challenges of international travel with borders being closed, limited commercial flights and mandatory quarantine periods, the Committee recommended that local match officials be appointed in the short-term,” said ICC in a release.

“The appointments will continue to be made via the ICC from local Elite and International Panel referees and umpires. Where there are no Elite Panel match officials in the country, the best local International Panel match officials will be appointed,” it added.

For the game to be fairer, the committee also proposed to provide an additional DRS review per team per innings in each format on an interim basis.

“The Committee also recommended that the use of technology is increased to support the appointments of a wider pool of umpires from around the world and has proposed an additional DRS review per team per innings is introduced in each format as an interim measure,” said ICC.