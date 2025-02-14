ICC Champions Trophy winners to get USD 2.2 million

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the Champions Trophy 2025. The world cricket body has massively increased the prize pool for the tournament, which returns for the first time since 2017.

The eight teams participating in the tournament have been guaranteed a participation prize of $125,000. The total prize pool has increased by an impressive 53 per cent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million.

The rewards for winning the tournament are much bigger. The winner of the tournament will take home a whopping $2.24 million, the ICC announced on Friday. The runners-up will receive $1.12 million. In comparison, the 2017 tournament had a total prize pool of $4.5 million, with the winner taking home $2.2 million.

The Champions Trophy also marks the return of a global big-ticket cricket tournament to Pakistan since 1996, and promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. The tournament will also be partly played in Dubai, after India refused to send their team across the border, citing security concerns, and as such under a pre-agreed hybrid model, Rohit Sharma & Co will play all their matches in Dubai. This also includes the semifinal and final provided India go the distance.

The format of this year’s tournament sees the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The ICC men’s Champions Trophy takes place every four years with the world’s top eight ODI teams, with the women’s Champions Trophy launching in 2027 in a T20 format.

Commenting on the tournament, ICC Chair Jay Shah said, “The ICC men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations.”