In a recent development, it is now being told that the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Shashank Manohar, who is expected to step down from his post this June, might get a couple of months’ extension as Board Meeting of the World Cricket governing body is set to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of the England Cricket Board (ECB) Colin Graves is expected to replace Manohar after the latter decided against seeking an extension for a third two-year term.

“This is for sure that Manohar is going but he will probably stay on for another two months as the annual Board Meeting in June looks highly unlikely at the moment considering the global situation,” an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“So it might be in August that ICC will have a new chairman,” he added.

“Till Manohar steps down officially, I will not like to believe (anything). Seeing is believing. He still has a term left. If he decides at the last moment that he wants to continue then it will be a different story,” a BCCI veteran said.

Earlier it was being reported that Hong Kong’s Imran Khawaja’s would replace Manohar but it is clear that he does not have the support of the full members.

In that case, ECB chairman Graves, who is expected to step down from his designation in his country’s cricket board later this year, has emerged as the favourite for the ICC ‘stop job since he has the backing of all the major Test-playing countries.

“England, New Zealand, Australia and West Indies will support Graves’ candidature. He also shares a great rapport with BCCI although the world’s richest cricket board has not openly supported any candidate,” the Board member said.

It is also being anticipated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have a better working relationship with Graves than Manohar. The world’s richest cricketing body has time and again accused the present ICC chairman of not keeping the Indian interest in mind, unlike N Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, Ian Whatmore is expected to succeed Graves at ECB.