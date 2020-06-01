ICC, BCCI led the chart of the well-wishers of Dinesh Karthik as the India wicketkeeper-batsman turned 35 on Monday.

Karthik, who made his international debut in 2004, has so far played 94 ODIs, 26 Tests and 32 T20Is for India in which he has scored 1752, 1025 and 399 runs, respectively.

“Happy birthday to India wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik,” said ICC in a tweet.

26 Tests, 94 ODIs, 32 T20Is

3,176 international runs

153 dismissals Happy birthday to wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik pic.twitter.com/CDay06AIUF — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2020

“Here’s wishing Dinesh Karthik a very happy birthday #TeamIndia,” tweeted BCCI.

Meanwhile, India opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote: “Happy birthday Dinesh Karthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed”

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed pic.twitter.com/zsySCIdBMt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 1, 2020

“D (calm) and K (omposed) leader of the pack turns a year younger!

“#Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik – Let the wishes pour in!” tweeted IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, a team captained by Karthik since 2018.

Karthik has been one of the match winners for India. He is adored for his breath-taking 8-ball 29-run innings against Bangladesh in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy. The Men in Blue were in a precarious state towards the conclusion of the match, needing 34 runs off the final two overs, and Karthik’s valiant knock saved India the blushes.