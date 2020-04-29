In a recent development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Deepak Agarwal from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he admitted one charge of breaching the Anti Corruption Code. The same has been confirmed by ICC in a release.

Agarwal was charged as a participant under the Code since he was one of the team owners of the franchise in the 2018 T10 Cricket League.The charge is as follows:

Article 2.4.7 — obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and / or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Meanwhile, Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager — Integrity said: “There were a number of examples of Agarwal obstructing and delaying our investigations and it was not just a one off occurrence. However, he made a prompt admission of his breach of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and continues to provide substantial assistance to the ACU in relation to several investigations involving other participants. This cooperation is reflected in his sanction.” (via IANS)