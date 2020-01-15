Talented England all-rounder Ben Stokes who had an unforgettable 2019 has been deservedly named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and will be given the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the same.

It is worth highlighting that Stokes was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand for helping England clinch the World Cup for the first time since the inception of the tournament. He even played one of the greatest Test match innings during the Ashes series.

“A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year. #ICCAwards,” the ICC tweeted.

In addition, Pat Cummins has been named ‘The Test player of the year 2019’ after he picked up as many as 59 Test wickets in 2019. Cummins is currently the number 1 ranked bowler in the world.

5️⃣9️⃣ Test wickets in 2019 💪 14 more than any other bowler 👀 Pat Cummins is the 2019 Test Cricketer of the Year 👏 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/QDC4LW1oHl — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

After a 2019 which saw him conquer almost all oppositions and in all conditions, one of the finest limited-overs batsman in the world, Rohit Sharma has been named the ODI Player of the Year. His victory meant Virat Kohli was denied a hattrick of these awards as he had previously won the awards in 2017 and 2018.

7️⃣ ODI centuries in 2019 Your 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year is Rohit Sharma.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/JYAxBhJcNn — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has been awarded “ICC Spirit of Cricket 2019” award for his incredible gesture during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Who remembers this gesture from Virat Kohli during #CWC19? The Indian captain is the winner of the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award 🙌 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Z4rVSH8X7x — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

Australian youngster Marnus Labushagne has also been given a special award in his debut year in International Cricket. Labushagne scored a scarcely believable 1,104 runs in 17 innings at an average of 64.94 in 2019 and never looked out of place in international cricket. He was thus a deserved pick for 2019 ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer.