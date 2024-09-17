ICC announces steep hike in Women’s T20 WC prize money

In a significant step towards gender parity, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the winners of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup that begins on October 3 in the UAE will receive USD 2.34 million in prize money, an increase of 134 percent over the USD 1 million Australia were awarded for winning the tournament in 2023.

The ICC has also lifted the total prize pool for the 2024 edition to USD 7.95 million, which is more than double the USD 2.45 million on offer in 2023. The upcoming event is the first in which the ICC will award women equal prize money as men for their respective events, a decision that was taken in June 2023.

The winners of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup – India – were awarded USD 2.45 million in June this year. The sole reason behind that amount and what the women champions will take home – USD 2.34 million – is due to the difference in the number of matches played by teams during the two events, with the men’s T20 World Cup having 20 participating sides compared to 10 in the women’s event.

The runners-up in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will also benefit from a 134 percent rise, securing USD 1.17 million in comparison to the USD 500,000 awarded to the losing finalists – South Africa – last year. The semi-finalists will receive USD 675,000 each, an increase from USD 210,000 in 2023. Also all 10 participating teams in 2024 are assured of earning USD 112,500.

October 5 fixtures swapped

The ICC also announced a change in the schedule of games in Sharjah on October 5. Previously, Bangladesh and England were playing the afternoon game scheduled to start at 1400 local time, while Australia and Sri Lanka playing each other from 1800 local time. In the revised schedule, Australia and Sri Lanka will play in the afternoon, and England will take on Bangladesh in the evening.

The ninth edition of the marque tournament begins in Sharjah on October 3, with Bangladesh playing Scotland at 1400, and Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at 1800. The tournament will be played across two venues in the UAE – Dubai and Sharjah.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 17 and 18, and the final will be played on October 20.