Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he had no problem with people only remembering how Sachin Tendulkar had hit him for a six in the famous India-Pakistan encounter in the ICC World Cup in 2003.

“I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. But I dismissed him 12-13 times as well. Although, Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion (during the 2003 ICC World Cup) as it makes them really happy,” Akhtar was seen saying in a live session on Instagram with a Pakistani host.

The world’s fastest bowler jokingly went on to say that he would have happily let Tendulkar hit him for a six every day if that made Indians happy.

In the same video session, Akhtar the bowlers of the current generation a hint to get Kohli back into the pavilion before he wreaks havoc. He revealed that taking the ball away from the right-hander would be key to succeed against him.

“If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up and shape it away from him in order to make him drive. “If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akhtar initiated a mild controversy by proposing a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.