The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were the best of the decade, according to City boss Pep Guardiola.

Notably, City were a highly successful team of the past decade (2010-19) which saw them win as many as four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, three Community Shields and even a couple of FA Cups.

La Liga giants Real Madrid won as many as four Champions Leagues while Barcelona claimed a couple of them in addition to seven La Liga titles. However, in spite of their achievements, Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City were the best team of the decade.

“I think this club, in the last decade, was the best team. In terms of points, in terms goals, of titles and everything,” he said.

“So I congratulate Manchester City for that. So when we analyse every single day here, what happens day by day, we analyse that.

“But we have a perspective of what happened in 10 seasons, especially when the people from Abu Dhabi took over the club [in 2008] and bought good players, interesting managers and a bigger staff. I think we did it incredibly well.

“Because fighting with the huge elephants here in England, the big clubs with the biggest history. With us in the last decade, we were a part of them, that is amazing.”

Manchester City will next be up against Everton on Wednesday.