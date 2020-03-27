England pacer James Anderson, who missed international cricket for a while after suffering a rib injury in South Africa, thinks that he still has cricket left in him.

“My plan is to get back in the England team, I think I can still play a part. I am hungry to play and I’ve still got ambitions so that is going to keep me driven. Long term, I think I could get to next summer,” said Anderson as quoted by ICC.

“I’m certainly going to enjoy putting the whites back on and cherish it but it could be a way off now,” he added.

Anderson has 584 Test wickets to his name in 151 matches and is the leading pacer in the chart of most wickets in the red-ball format. But the right-arm bowler was not included in England’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka which eventually got postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

“I think the decision was taken to give me a bit more time to be 100 per cent for the summer,” said Anderson.

“Having toured Sri Lanka fairly recently, the part seam bowlers play (on the wickets there) is fairly limited, so it made sense to me to look a little bit further ahead,” he added.

The Coronavirus has put the whole world in a halt right now. With more than 24,000 deaths and over 532,000 infected across the globe, chances of any sports activity in near future seems bleak.

Forget about the game, players cannot even carry out their daily training. England are scheduled to play West Indies in a three-Test series in June, and in case the series is held as slated, the comeback might be tough for Anderson, who is out of practice.