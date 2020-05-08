As far as Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is concerned, he feels that former India captain MS Dhoni is still in very good shape and can continue to play for India. He also stated that the final decision regarding Dhoni’s cricketing future rests with the man himself and there is no point speculating his international career.

Notably, Dhoni hasn’t played any form of competitive cricket after India’s semi-final exit from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 following the Men in Blue’s defeat to New Zealand.

Although there are all sorts of speculations regarding his future, Kuldeep believes that the he still has it in him to play for India and he also makes things easier for everyone around.

“I am of course missing MS Dhoni. Whenever you play with a senior player, you become fond of them and start missing them and their presence,” Kuldeep said during a live video session with Sportskeeda.

“As far as his retirement is concerned, it is MS Dhoni’s decision and it should be left to him. There is no point for us to debate on that.

“He is very fit and I personally feel he should play for India. As a fan, I absolutely love him. If he plays, it would be easier for us,” he added.

Dhoni was expected to lead his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the lucrative tournament but the league has been postponed indefinitely by the organisers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.