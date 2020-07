I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC on Friday announced the signing of a 23-year-old defender Muhammed Asif. Asif has played in the AFC Cup for Nepalese club Manang Marshyangdi FC.

The defender is a product of Malabar Special Police (MSP) Football Academy and is from Malappuram, Kerala. He had a stint with the Pune FC Under-19 academy and went on to play in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) for Southern Samity before leaving for Nepal.

He had also played a couple of KPL matches for SAT Tirur. The sturdy defender comes with ample international experience and has started several matches for Manang Marshyangdi FC in the AFC Cup.

“Joining Gokulam Kerala FC gives me a great opportunity to play for a club from my region. Already the club has made footprint in Indian football and I am grateful to play for them. I am excited with this opportunity to play for Malabarians,” said Asif.

“Asif is a player with good physique. His major strength is in aerial duels. He is also a player who can lead and motivate players. His signing is a great value addition to the existing squad,” said Bino George, Technical Director of Gokulam Kerala FC.

“Several Kerala players like Asif are going out of Kerala without finding a chance to play here. Our philosophy is to give maximum exposure to Kerala players and develop these players. Gokulam will stick to its policy of reviving Kerala football and fans can expect more signings,” said Gokulam Kerala FC Chairman Gokulam Gopalan.