Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their I-League fixture at the EMC Corporation Stadium here on Saturday.

Punjab FC’s Dipanda Dicka drew first blood in the 33rd minute thanks to a defensive and goalkeeping lapse by hosts Gokulam, while the visitors returned the favour in the 63rd minute to allow Nathaniel Garcia to equalise for the home team. Garcia was also adjudged the Hero of the Match.

With this result, Punjab FC remain in second place on the league table with 22 points from 14 matches — 10 behind leaders Mohun Bagan, who can extend the gap at the top if they beat TRAU FC on Sunday. Gokulam are placed seventh with 18 points from 13 games.

Punjab took the lead in the 33rd minute through Dipanda Dicka, who made no mistakes in finding the back of the net after exploiting a defensive lapse and miscommunication between Gokulam goalkeeper C.K. Ubaid and defender Mohammed Irshad.

Gokulam tried hard to equalise but some gutsy goalkeeping by Kiran Kumar Limbu and an alert Punjab defence ensured that the first half came to an end with the visitors enjoying 1-0 lead.

Gokulam’s hard work paid off in the 63rd minute when a long-range effort by Garcia sneaked its way into the back of the net, giving the hosts a much-needed leveller.