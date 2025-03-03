I-League 2024-25: Real Kashmir knock Inter Kashi off top seed with rare away win

Real Kashmir FC stayed in contention for a top finish in the I-League 2024-25 when they stunned Inter Kashi 3-1 at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, who notched up their second away win in 17 matches, led 2-0 at half time.

The result saw Inter Kashi drop off the top of the table, albeit locked on 31 points with leaders Churchill Brothers with 17 games played. Real Kashmir leaped to within two points of the two table toppers, with 29 points now, occupying the third spot.

Abdou Karim Samb (37’), Paulo Cézar (45+5’) and Gnohere Krizo (90+6’) scored for the winners, while Mario Barco (90+5’) was Inter Kashi’s lone striker.

In sharp contrast to what would happen later in the game, it was Inter Kashi who started the brighter of the two sides, Domingo Berlanga and Bryce Miranda combining brilliantly, and often to break through Real Kashmir’s defence.

Real Kashmir absorbed the pressure brilliantly, and as has been their wont, slowly imposed themselves on the game physically and then eventually, tactically. Utilising their big men up front, Kashmir constantly tested Kashi’s aerial prowess and yet when the goal arrived, in the 37th minute, it was created off deft touches on the ground.

Having played themselves into space in the right flank, Ocran Idan, gently chipped a ball through to Karim Samb into the box. The Senegalese striker, often guilty of missing more than he scores, took his chance with aplomb. Despite the acute angle, he lifted a perfect first-time volley over Arindam Bhattacharya and into the far corner of the Kashi goal.

Kashmir were buoyant having taken the lead. Minutes later Karim Samb headed over from a corner, when guiding it on target might have been simpler. It didn’t matter, because right on the edge of half time, they doubled their lead. Rising highest to a free kick curled from the left, Brazilian Paulo Cézar got the faintest of touches on the ball, enough to guide it into the back of the net.

Kashi looked devoid of ideas through the game and never got better even as time wore on. The closest they came was late on when Bijoy V headed over an attempt from close range. Spanish substitute Mario Barco pulled one back for the home side in the fifth minute of injury time, and yet even that late flurry proved futile.

Almost from the restart, Real Kashmir drove the ball upfield and Lalramsanga played the ball to Gnohere Krizo inside the box. The Ivorian turned on a dime before sliding the ball into the bottom corner, ensuring Real Kashmir’s three points.