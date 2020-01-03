Churchill Brothers will look to bounce back but will have their task cut out against undefeated East Bengal in an I-League clash in Fatorda on Saturday.

Churchill are coming on the back of a shock defeat at the hands of the young Indian Arrows. Churchill who are placed fourth in the table, faced their first defeat in their last encounter owing to a major defensive lapse.

Bernardo Tavares, Head Coach, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, spoke about the last match saying, “We showed a poor image of our team in our last game. We can do much better. We must do better as a team playing without the ball. We gave too much space to them to play and they got confidence and believed that they can draw because we could not score the second goal to kill the result of the game.”

“We had got 19 shots on target against 7 shots by our opponents, they scored 2 goals in two mistakes from us. If we want to win games and get 3 points, we cannot sit back and must try to score quickly. I want to forget the last game as an accident and we can’t let this happen again in the future.”

Speaking about their opponents East Bengal, he said, “I have already analysed their four games in Hero I-League. Their Spanish players are good but others are also good. So we need to see them as a strong unit. If we want to have a good game against them, we cannot make the same mistakes that we did in the last game because Quess East Bengal are a better team. We must be sharper – with as well as without the ball, transitions and in the set pieces.”

East Bengal, on the other hand, are the only undefeated team in the league and have been in scintillating form until now. After the initial two draws against Real Kashmir FC and Punjab FC, the red and gold outfit have run riot over Neroca FC with a 4-1 win and a 2-1 win over TRAU FC. Quess East Bengal will be playing their first match since December 14.

East Bengal gaffer Alejandro Menéndez looked confident and happy with the team’s run, “I think the team is high on confidence, good results have helped the same and we are working really well together as a team. We will face the game with optimism and are motivated to keep continuing the work we have been doing.”

Although the Red Machines were on the receiving end against Indian Arrows, Menendez warned his boys before taking them on, “Churchill Brothers are a threatening side and even if they did not win the last game, I am sure they will be very motivated to play against us. They will play at home, they know we are in good shape, we will not have the surprise factor as Arrows had. I understand we need to be very sharp in defence and in the attack. If we are not able to perform at a high level, it will be tough to get 3 points.”