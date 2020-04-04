There is no clarity whatsoever on whether the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will happen this year amid the coronavirus crisis. The tournament was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March but was pushed back to 15 April in view of the health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the franchises of the IPL are hoping to have a full season and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also hopes that the IPL happens this year.

“Let’s say July-August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen,” Pietersen said on Star Sports Cricket Connected as quoted by IANS.

“I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL,” he added.

“There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks,” he further explained.

“So it’s a more condensed tournament in three venues, which we know are safe, which we know are secure. I don’t think the fans need to be risked in this situation,” he elaborated.

“I think the fans need to understand they can’t watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future. [But] what would you guys give right now, to watch Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings right now?” he stated.

Several media reports are claiming that the organisers are eyeing at an October-November window to conduct the tournament. However, that might only be possible if the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is pushed back.

(With inputs from IANS)