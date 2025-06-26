‘I could not have asked for a better ending’: Lindelof bids farewell to Man United

Victor Lindelof has revealed that he will always be a Manchester United fan, despite departing as a player this summer. Following a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, United announced that Lindelof, along with Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans, were not renewing their contracts.

Having spent so long at the club, the Swede feels he got the farewell he wanted in that final outing against the Villans.

“A perfect ending. Clean sheet and a win, so it was a great ending. To spend it with my family here [on the pitch afterwards], as well, was special. So, yeah, I couldn’t have asked for a better ending,” Lindelof told MUTV.

In a stint spanning eight years, the Sweden international turned out a remarkable 284 times for the Reds, picking up silverware in the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

But, despite that fitting conclusion, he recognises there have been moments of difficulty too.

“Yeah, I am proud of myself. It’s been a lot of ups and downs. But I mean, for me to be able to represent this club for eight years, it’s been an honour and a privilege, and a dream come true,” Lindelof added.

When asked to pick his favourite moments in A Man Utd shirt, Lindelof referred to the sweet 2-1 win over Manchester City at Wembley in 2023/24.

“I think the FA Cup was great. Obviously, such a historic cup and to be able to win it was amazing,” he said.

The 30-year-old is now readying his next steps and reiterated that he will always be a Man Utd fan.

“I’m leaving as a player, but I will always be a fan. I wish nothing but the best for the guys and everyone around the club. Yeah, hopefully, next season will be a little better than this one. I’m very sure it’s going to be,” he concluded.