India pacer Mohit Sharma, who has played most of his cricket in the international arena and in Indian Premier League under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said that the former skipper is a true leader who takes the responsibility of the team in the most challenging times.

“His humility and sense of gratitude is what sets him apart from other players I have played with. In sport, there’s a difference between a captain and a leader – I believe he’s a true leader,” Sharma said during an Instagram session organised by the Delhi franchise.

“When the team wins, you’ll never find him anywhere prominently, but when the team loses, he’s always right in front, taking responsibility – that’s the sign of a leader and why I admire him so much,” he added.

Mohit had made his international debut under Dhoni and played for the Chennai Super Kings for three seasons. However, ahead of the 2020 edition of IPL, he was brought by the Delhi Capitals. And had normal times prevailed, Mohit would have already played a few games for his new team.

“I finally decided to get myself operated, and after completing the rehab in the past three months, I was really looking forward to playing for the Delhi Capitals this season.

“I think it is a huge opportunity for our team. We have a fantastic group of players with a very strong Indian core, and I believe our team has the right players in all departments who can help us in challenging for the trophy. So I feel our fans can expect huge things from the team,” the 31-year-old said.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.