Former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers, who had hinted at a probable international comeback ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, has refused to commit anything substantial on his future due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, that is my worry, the schedule for next 12 months is unclear the virus is hitting and what is going to happen with the cricket schedule around the world,” de Villiers said while speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show.

“That is one of my big worries and reasons why I am not committing to any cricket at the moment. I want to focus but there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of scheduling of cricket over the next 12 months we will have to see what is going to happen,” he added.

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has killed over 200 thousand people worldwide, the T20 World Cup is facing an existential crisis as Australia have banned entry for foreigners.

“Yes things might change if the tournament might get postpone to 2021, I don’t know honestly it is something I don’t want to commit to at the moment, because of the past experiences really getting hurt in the past by committing to certain things I wasn’t 100 per cent sure of. Not communicating to the right people at the right time,” De Villiers said.

However, South Africa coach Mark Boucher had said that the 36-year-old would be considered for a place in the national team squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia only if he remains in good form and proves that he is still “the best man for the job”.

“The desire to get me involved with the Proteas have been shown by Cricket South Africa as well. With Mark Boucher as coach and Graeme Smith as Director, they are keen to get me involved which is very pleasing to hear.

“I hope everything works out and there a few things that need to fall in place. The most important thing to me is I have to be in the tip-top form and I have to be better than the player next to me,” the swashbuckling batsman said.