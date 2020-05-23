Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the legends in the game of cricket. He is not only known for his batting and keeping but his cool and calm persona on the field as a leader which has helped his team cross the final hurdle on so many occasions. He has even earned the nickname Captain Cool and is often praised not only from fans or experts but even from his rivals. Now, Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has also revealed that he is a big Dhoni fan.

MS is the master of the game and his skills, having an average of over 50 in ODI cricket and more than 10,000 ODI runs with the help of 10 tons and 73 fifties.

During a facebook chat with CricFrenzy, Mahmudullah said that he admires Dhoni a lot and loves the way he goes about his innings.

“I’m a huge fan of MS Dhoni, the way he controls himself. He also batted at five-six for the India team and whenever I sit idle I try to watch his innings, even watch live games of his. And try to learn how he composes himself in the game,” the 34-year-old said.

“It is not easy having 50 plus average in ODI cricket for so many matches and having a strike rate of 90 plus, it’s amazing and the way he controls the game till the last, similarly I also have to bat at five-six so I try to learn these things from him. He’s been a great influence in my cricket arena,” he added.

MS Dhoni last featured for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. He was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the tournament stands suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.