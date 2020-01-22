After scoring the winner in Manchester City’s match with Sheffield United in Tuesday’s Premier League, forward Sergio Aguero said that he is hungry for goals and is enjoying the moment.

“I am very hungry for goals and I am enjoying the moment, but the most important thing is my teammates as they help me,” said Aguero as quoted by club’s official website.

Aguero’s goal in the 73rd minute saw Manchester City consolidate their second place in the Premier League points table. However, Liverpool top the chart by maintaining a 13-point gap with Pep Guardiola’s men.

“I always say that a goal is only important when we win,” the Argentine striker said, adding, “I am happy as we needed three points to be more comfortable in second position.”

With 16 Premier League goals this season, Aguero is at the second spot in the list of prolific goal-scorers, Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, who has 17 to his name, tops the chart. Overall, the Argentine has scored 21 goals this season.

On January 12, Aguero scored thrice in match against Aston Villa to become the highest foreign goal-scorer in Premier League history.

The hat-trick from Aguero at Villa Park was his 12th in the Premier League as City thrashed Villa 6-1. However, Alan Shearer with 260 goals, Wayne Rooney with 208, and Andy Cole with 187 are still ahead of Aguero on the all-time Premier League list.