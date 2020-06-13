Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi took to social media on Saturday to reveal that no further police action would be taken against him in the controversy that involved him and an unnamed model last month.

Police had turned up the star footballer’s home in London on 18 May after a woman, whom the footballer reportedly invited to his place, called for an ambulance at around 4 am.

A report carried by the Daily Mail had earlier claimed that rape allegations were levelled against him but now the young striker has stated that his name would be cleared.

“At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me,” Hudson-Odoi said in a statement uploaded on his Twitter handle.

“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their inquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.

“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action,” he added.

He also admitted that while playing for one of the best football clubs in the world, many people are watching him and he must try and set a high moral standard for others to follow.

“I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period,” Hudson-Odoi wrote further.

“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be.”

It is worth highlighting that Hudson-Odoi was one of the first athletes in England to test positive for coronavirus pandemic before the Premier League was halted in March.