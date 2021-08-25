HP girl to represent India in T20Is against Aus

Renuka Singh Thakur, a native of Rohru in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, has become the second women cricketer from the state after Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper) to represent India at international level.

Thakur has been selected in the T20Is squad of Indian women’s cricket for the Australia tour that will begin on 19 September.

It was an emotional moment for Renuka Singh Thakur as her father Kehar Singh was a big cricket fan and he used to like Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli.

A fast bowler, Renuka’s father had died in 1999 and she had started playing cricket in Rohru after which she was selected by HP Cricket Association for training at its academy in Dharamshala in Kangra district.

It is worth mentioning here that she scalped the highest 23 wickets in BCCI’s women’s one tournament in 2019 and she was selected for Indian women’s team-A this year.