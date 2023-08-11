How much does Virat Kohli earn per Instagram post? Cricketer is top-earning Indian on Instagram

Throughout the years, India has given rise to a constellation of cricketing luminaries whose fame outshines that of other sports figures hailing from diverse fields. Yet, there exists a singular figure that distinguishes itself among the multitude – the former captain of India, Virat Kohli. His prominence ranks him among the most extensively followed athletic icons worldwide.

His influence is vast, as even tennis legend Roger Federer, football stars Sergio Ramos and Wayne Rooney, and others, choose to follow the charismatic cricketer on Instagram. With a massive 256 million followers, which is 224 million more than the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma, it’s safe to say that Kohli is the face of Indian cricket.

Recent information provided by StockGro, a trading and investment firm based in Bengaluru, highlights Kohli’s position as one of the “globes’s top-earning athletes,” boasting an astonishing net worth of ₹1050 crores. Citing respected sources like Forbes, DNA, MPL, and Startuptalky, the company explicitly outlines Kohli’s earnings derived from cricket, social media earnings, personal holdings, and various entrepreneurial endeavors.

Kohli commands a substantial ₹7 crore agreement with the BCCI, securing his position in the prestigious “A+” category. Delving into his match remunerations, Kohli garners ₹15 lakh for each Test appearance, ₹6 lakh for every ODI, and ₹3 lakh for a solitary T20 match.

In his role as a player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, Kohli reaps a yearly sum of ₹15 crore from the franchise.

According to a recent report, Kohli commanded an astonishing INR 14 crore for every sponsored post he shared on Instagram in the 2023 ranking. Leading the chart was football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, with an impressive fee of USD 3.23 million, approximately INR 26.75 crore. Following closely was his long-standing rival Lionel Messi, who demanded USD 2.56 million per Instagram post, equivalent to INR 21.49 crore, as reported by Hopper HQ.

Virat Kohli stands as the sole Indian representative among the global top 20 list. The report states his fee for an Instagram post was USD 1.38 million, equaling INR 11.45 crore. Currently, he enjoys a substantial 256 million followers on the platform.

Mike Bandar, co-founder of Hopper HQ, expressed his astonishment at the remarkable surge in earnings for these international superstars on Instagram. He also emphasized the extensive influence that sporting icons wield beyond their respective fields.

It’s still shocking to me that the annual money made on the platform increases every year,” Bandar said. “Yet, what fascinates me more is the consistent players at the top.

“It’s apparent that the glitz and glamour of traditional celebrities still holds power over the new ‘influencer’ status. Ronaldo and Messi not only dominate the pitch, but also the digital sphere as it’s clear they personify the power of personal branding and the influence it holds over us ‘ordinary’ people.”

In the ranking of Indian individuals on the list, following closely is Bollywood and Hollywood luminary Priyanka Chopra Jonas, securing the No. 29 spot. According to the report, she commanded a fee of USD 532,000 (approximately INR 4.40 crore) per post.

Cricket icon Virat Kohli and actress Priyanka Chopra have been included in the 2023 Instagram Rich List, revealing their earnings from social media posts. Both Indians featured in the top 100 of the list earlier in 2021 as well. Kohli moved up from 23rd to 14th place this year, earning $680,000 per promotional post. In 2019, he was recognized with the ‘Engaged Account of the Year’ award. Priyanka Chopra, who earned $403,000 per promotional post in 2021, secured the 27th spot. She was also the richest Indian celebrity on Instagram in 2019 and held the “Most Followed Account” title.