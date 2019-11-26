After England fast bowler Jofra Archer was subjected to “racial insult” by a spectator at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that it was “horrific” and the Kiwi will apologise to the England pacer in person.

Notably, Archer has accused one of the fans of racially insulting the pacer during the fifth and final day of the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

After the claim, Williamson, who is prepared to travel to Hamilton for Friday’s second test, said he would personally apologise to Archer.

“I will try, over the next few days if I can see him, definitely,” Williamson told Stuff on Tuesday morning, adding, “It’s certainly against everything that we as Kiwis are about, and I certainly hope that nothing like that ever happens again.”

“I can only apologise on behalf of Kiwis to Jofra, not only from our team and how we look to conduct ourselves, but what we expect of Kiwis in general,” added Williamson.

Talking about how he felt to know about the incident, “Absolutely, 100 per cent (I was shocked).

“We were out there too and didn’t hear anything… obviously we were focusing on other things.

“It’s a horrific thing. In a country, and a setting where it is very much multi-cultural, it’s something we need to put to bed quickly and hope nothing like that ever happens again. It certainly won’t if there’s any influence we can have on it.”

Post the match, Archer, who allegedly was subjected to “racial” chants during the match, took to social media to share the information.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team,” tweeted Archer after the completion of the match.

He added, “The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army (England team supporters) was good as usual.”