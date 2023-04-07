‘Hoping to string a few victories in our upcoming matches,’ Delhi Capitals’ Fast Bowling Coach James Hopes

After going down in their first two games of the IPL The Delhi Capitals are despreately looking to get into winning ways

The Delhi Capitals have had difficulties against fast bowling in their first two games of the tournament. and ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals , Delhi Capitals’ Fast Bowling Coach James Hopes admitted “We haven’t batted, bowled and fielded well for a whole game yet. We are hoping we can do that from our next game and then hopefully, we can string a few victories together.”

“We have a few young players, who are facing bowling speeds of high 140s or low 150s for the first time. They are learning it the hard way through the competition. Hopefully, they’ll get more comfortable with the high pace and start turning their performances around.” Hopes said

The Fast Bowling Coach heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel, who made his IPL debut in the last game, “Abishek Porel is a special talent. He got our innings going with the bat against Gujarat Titans and he did well with the gloves behind the wicket. He’s a very good wicketkeeper and he’ll catch up with the speed of the game with the bat as well.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.