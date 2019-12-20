Hard work of his 17-year-old son Yashasvi Jaiswal is finally paying off, believes his father Bhupendra Jaiswal after the India Under-19 batsman was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction.

Jaiswal, with the base price of Rs 20 lakhs, was picked up by Rajasthan at INR 2.4 crore in the auction, held in Kolkata on Thursday.

“His hard work is paying off. I hope that he will perform well in the IPL and would get a chance in the Indian side. I am extremely happy,” Bhupendra Jaiswal was quoted as saying by ANI.

At a time when Yashasvi’s relatives were busy celebrating for his success, his father kept his foot on the ground and credited his hard work. And more than the IPL, he wants his son to perform in the upcoming U-19 World Cup.

“It is not about money. It is about the hard work that he has done. He is making us proud and I pray to God that he will do well in the upcoming U-19 World Cup and bring the coveted trophy to the country,” said Yashasvi’s father.

One of the most sought-after players in the young circuit now, the Mumbai batsman saw franchises like Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians engaging in a bidding battle for him before Rajasthan acquired his service.

Jaiswal, who will represent the Indian team in the upcoming U-19 World Cup, grabbed the attention when his story of selling panipuris in between cricket practise surfaced.

Despite his poor financial condition, the youngster continued his passion for cricket and is now achieving one success after another courtesy of his performance on the field.

Jaiswal became the youngest batsman to score a double hundred in a List A match when he scored 203 against Jharkhand in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.