Keeping in mind the well-being of everybody involved in the process, the Hockey India decided to postpone all the remaining National Championships in 2020 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent extension of the nation-wide lockdown, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, Coaches, organisers, fans and officials,” stated Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad as quoted by the body’s official website.

The chief said that the postponement is indefinite and the new dates would be announced on the basis of the situation leading to the outcomes of the effect of COVID-19.

“These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the Covid-19 situation in India,” said Mushtaque Ahmad.

“At this moment, Hockey India is working with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all the other relevant Central and State Government departments to ensure that all necessary precautions are duly taken to maintain the public health and welfare of all parties involved,” he added.

COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 350 lives in India and has infected over 10,000 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 119,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 19 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.