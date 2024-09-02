Hockey India grants Rs 2 lakh to unemployed Sr core probable players

In a bid to financially help players sustain their career in sport, Hockey India has taken an instrumental decision to provide a grant of Rs 2 lakh for members of the Indian men’s and women’s core probable group who have not yet landed a job in Government departments or Public Sector Units (PSU).

The decision was taken during the Annual General Meeting held in Lucknow today.

“While most of the hockey players get recognised for their performances in domestic and international meets by PSUs and Government Departments who provide jobs, it has been brought to our attention that some of the new comers in the senior core group, particularly among the women are unemployed. To aide those who are unemployed with financial assistance so they or their families don’t have to struggle to make ends meet, this decision of providing Rs 2 lakh grant each year has been taken by Hockey India Executive Board during the AGM in Lucknow,” expressed Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, hosted representatives from 31 State Member Units of Hockey India and Hockey India Executive Board Members including president Tirkey, secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, and treasurer Sekar J Manoharan, for high tea at his residence in Lucknow. Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav was also present. The gathering focussed on discussions to advance hockey in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant step towards elevating the sport in the state.

Following this event held on Saturday, the Hockey India AGM was held in Lucknow for the first time. During the meeting, key decisions on Hockey India League were also taken. Apart from this, the officials also discussed the progress made by Indian National Teams in Senior and Junior Men and Women, upcoming events in India and development programmes at the grassroot level. The AGM also focussed on Coaches Education Pathway and deploying former hockey stars in various roles to further boost the sport.

“Hockey India is deeply grateful to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for hosting the members of State Member Units and Executive Board at his residency. We had fruitful discussions on further developing hockey in Uttar Pradesh, which has produced legendary hockey players in the past and present. We also held the AGM in Lucknow on Sunday where we took some instrumental decisions pertaining to help national players. We also discussed upcoming Hockey India League and we will be making some exciting announcements in the coming weeks; I assure there is a lot of exciting news for hockey fans,” stated Bhola Nath Singh, secretary general.