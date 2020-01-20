In a recent development, it is now being reported that Hockey India (HI) has donated $25,000 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. Moreover, they have also given Hockey Australia two jerseys signed by the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams to auction with all proceeds also going to the relief cause.

Post the noble gesture by Hockey India, Hockey Australia Board President- Melanie Woosnam thanked the Hockey India Chief Mushtaque Ahmad for India’s support.

“I want to note the wonderful support we have received from our international colleagues during this devastating time for our country. We acknowledge and sincerely thank Hockey India for their thoughts and their very charitable contribution to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal,” said Woosnam as quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, Hockey India Chief Ahmad stated, “Hockey India and the hockey community in India has been overwhelmed by the devastating fires in Australia.”

“With this small contribution on behalf of Hockey India and the Indian hockey community we want to offer our heartfelt support to the cause and to Hockey Australia’s initiative,” he added.