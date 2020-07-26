After having conducted an online workshop for all Hockey India registered technical delegates and umpire managers last month to ensure standardisation of assessment of officials, Hockey India on Saturday organised yet another online workshop for the Hockey India registered technical delegates and officers to ensure continuation in the development process of the participating technical officials.

The online workshop took place through video conferencing and was conducted by FIH World Panel/FIH Pro League Technical Official & Certified FIH Academy Educator, Moghul Mohammed Muneer.

It was attended by a total of 22 candidates which consisted of Hockey India registered technical delegates and experienced technical officials, and focused majorly on the preparation of match schedule by the technical delegates and technical officials as per the FIH Competition Policies And Procedures.

Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India, spoke on how these workshops will further help in improving the standard of Officiating in the country, “I believe tournament officials play a major part in the conduct of various domestic and international tournaments around the world.

“I am delighted that Hockey India has been able to devise a platform for our registered tournament officials which assists in their all-round and overall development under the guidance of experienced educators. It has always been Hockey India’s endeavour to not only raise the standard of coaching, but also provide sufficient exposure to our officials to ensure they can be among the best in the world.”