In the fight against Coronavirus, ace Indian sprinter Hima Das has donated her one-month salary to Assam’s COVID-19 relief fund.

“Friends it’s high time to stand together and support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam government in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of COVID-19,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 26, 2020

Praising Hima’s effort, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “Great gesture, Hima Das. Your hard-earned one month’s salary means a lot and it will be very purposeful! India fights corona.”

Great gesture @HimaDas8 🙏

Your hard-earned one month’s salary means a lot and it will be very purposeful! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/uLXTDhBBPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 26, 2020

Notably, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had also donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the Coronavirus.

Earlier, star India wrestler Bajrang Punia had donated his six-month salary to Haryana’s corona relief fund.

Prior to Punia, former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir had also offered to release Rs 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

The virus has so far claimed at least 17 lives in India and has infected over 650.