HIL Player Auction: Harmanpreet, Abhishek, Hardik fetch big bids on Day 1

It was an eventful opening day of the Hockey India League player auction 2024/25 as 54 players including 18 overseas players were sold here on Sunday. All eight franchises spent as many as 16 crores 88 lakhs 50 thousand on day 1 as the Indian men’s hockey team core players, along with overseas drag-flickers fetched big bids.

Gurjant Singh (19 lakh) was the first player who went under the hammer, while star drag-flicker and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (78 lakh) emerged as the costliest buy on the opening day of the auction. Both players were acquired by Soorma Hockey Club.

Abhishek became the second-most expensive buy of the day, acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, while Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for 70 lakh. Germany’s Gonzalo Peillat was the most expensive overseas player as he was bought by Hyderabad Toofans for 68 lakh along with the Netherlands’ Jip Janssen who was acquired for 54 lakh by Tamil Nadu Dragons.

Other notable buys from the first lot included Amit Rohidas (for 48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh (for 48 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sumit (for 46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (for 42 lakh to Team Gonasika).

The Netherlands’ duo of Lars Balk and Duco Telgenkamp were among the day’s top buys. While Balk was acquired for 40 lakh by UP Rudras, Telgenkamp was bought for 36 lakh by Tamil Nadu Dragons.

Foreign goalkeepers – Ireland’s David Harte (for 32 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Germany’s Jean-Paul Danneberg (for 27 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), and the Netherlands’ Pirmin Blaak (for 25 lakh to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) also fetched big bids.

List of top five buys from Day 1

Harmanpreet Singh (IND) – Soorma Hockey Club – 78 lakh

Abhishek (IND) – Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers – 72 lakh

Hardik Singh (IND) – UP Rudras – 70 lakh

Gonzalo Peillat (GER) – Hyderabad Toofans – 68 lakh

Jip Janssen (NED) – Tamil Nadu Dragons – 54 lakh

Purse remaining for franchises

1. Hyderabad Toofans – 204.00 lakh

2. Soorma Hockey Club – 162.00 lakh

3. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers – 144.50 lakh

4. Delhi SG Pipers – 181.00 lakh

5. Tamil Nadu Dragons – 196.00 lakh

6. UP Rudras – 206.00 lakh

7. Kalinga Lancers – 257.00 lakh

8. Team Gonasika 161.00 lakh